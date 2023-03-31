The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news about a judgement which ruled that administrative penalties imposed by the Financial Intelligence and Analysis Unit are unconstitutional and in breach of the rights of subject persons to be tried by an independent court.

It separately reports that Prime Minister Robert Abela used his Freedom Day address on Thursday evening to announce an increase in stipends and children’s allowance.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by BirdLife Malta, whose activists told a press conference outside Castille that the ORNIS committee has recommended opening spring hunting for quail and turtle dove despite a lack of information on last season’s catch.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile leads with an article about new traffic divertions outside the Malta International Airport. Separately, it reports that Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo skirted questions on an ITS contract handed to Rosianne Cutajar.

L-orizzont also leads with Abela's comments marking Freedom Day. Separately, the newspaper reports on a €22 million investment in a WasteServ plant.