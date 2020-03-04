The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports how six people involved in the excavation works on the site adjoining the house which collapsed on Monday have been arrested and interrogated by the police. The newspaper also reports people's comments from the site of the building collapse during a silent protest held on Tuesday evening.

The Malta Independent quotes neighbours describing Miriam Pace, the victim of Monday's house collapse, as a 'kind and devoted woman'.

MaltaToday also leads with the arrest of six people as part of investigations into the house collapse. It also follows up reports that former Vitals Healthcare chief Tumuluri handed himself €5m, quoting him as saying he did not take a bonus.

l-orizzont says the prime minister is planning to review building industry laws in the wake of Monday's house collapse.

In-Nazzjon, in a reference to Monday's tragedy, says the people are angry as well as sad over the way those in power can do what they wish.