The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with an article on how concerns about rising prices have shot up over the past six months.

In a separate piece, it refers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's warning, as he calls on the West to increase military aid to Ukraine, saying Russia would advance on the rest of Europe otherwise.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech, who on Thursday urged people to use their vote to open the door to opportunities.

L-orizzont publishes comments by a Ukrainian family who expressed shock at seeing everything they worked for destroyed overnight.