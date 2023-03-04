These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a police officer is being investigated for kicking a man who was lying on the floor while being arrested. Despite the ongoing investigation, the officer has not been suspended from his duties.

The newspaper also quotes the daughter of Baron Francis Sant Cassia, who says she is aghast that the trial of the man accused of killing him has yet to begin, 35 years later.

The Malta Independent writes that there are plans to develop 100 apartments, maisonettes and penthouses in a green lung in St Julian’s. The newspaper also writes that there were over 15,000 traffic accidents last year.

L-Orizzont leads with the upbeat sentiment within the tourism sector, which says it is seeing consistent hotel bookings during shoulder months.

The newspaper also carries an article citing Robert Musumeci, in which he insists that the government ‘will not be solely judged’ by the Vitals-Steward sentence.

In-Nazzjon leads with Bernard Grech meeting people in Siġġiewi and vowing to “continue developing our politics with the people”. The newspaper also says that enthusiasm is growing for a PN-led protest planned for Sunday.