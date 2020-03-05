The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that workers being questioned by the police have denied they were excavating rock at the time a residence collapsed in Hamrun on Monday. They said they were only removing soil. The newspaper also reports that tourism has started to see a slowdown as a result of Coronavirus.

The Malta Independent quotes the prime minister saying there was no doubt that Monday's house collapse was caused by works in an adjoining site. Two persons remain under arrest.

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by the Opposition leader that Monday's fatal property collapse was the consequence of inadequate government action. The newspaper also reports the opposition's fresh call for agreement to be reached on the appointment of the police commissioner.

l-orizzont says the GWU will seek clarity on paid quarantine leave for workers during a meeting on the coronavirus by the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development. The newspaper also quotes the competition authority saying a price increase for sanitisers would be illegal if it stifles competition.