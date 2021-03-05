The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta reports that the island can expect to achieve herd immunity – by vaccinating 70 per cent of the population – in mid-October at the current inoculation rate.

In a separate piece, as with all the other newspapers published today, the Times of Malta also reports on heightened COVID measures announced by the government on Thursday.

Among others, restaurants and cafes have been ordered to close their

doors and families to limit the size of gatherings.

The Malta Independent also reports on how the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and the Xaghra local council have expressed serious concern about the proposed development of an apartment lock close to the Ggantija temples.

The main article on the In-Nazzjon's frontpage quotes PN leader Bernard Grech calling for an independent inquiry to see whether all those who took the COVID-19 vaccine were entitled to it.

L-orizzont meanwhile carries an article about COVID victims who died abroad, including an elderly couple, married for 64 years.