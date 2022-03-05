These are the stories making headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.
Times of Malta leads with news from Ukraine, where Russian forces seized a nuclear power plant on Friday after shelling it, drawing alarm and international condemnation.
The newspaper also reports the story of a Ukrainian woman who recounts the “horror” she had to endure as she fled Kyiv for Romania, from where to made it back to Malta.
L-Orizzont leads with a story about Maltese residents offering to give Ukrainian refugees a place to stay.
The newspaper also reports on the FATF assessment that Malta has “substantially completed” its action plan to get off the grey list.
In-Nazzjon leads with Bernard Grech calling for a “clear vision” to rebuild the country’s reputation.
