These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Friday.

Times of Malta focuses on the funeral of Miriam Pace, who was killed inside her own home last Monday in a tragic construction-related incident.

The newspaper also gives prominence to Archbishop Charles Scicluna’s charge that an “everything goes” mentality pervades the construction industry.

The Malta Independent leads with Ms Pace’s funeral and the archbishop’s homily, and also reports on the hotel and restaurant sector, which says that while business has been affected by the spread of coronavirus, the situation has not yet reached crisis level.

L-Orizzont leads with a report on the trial of Etienne Bartolo, who stands accused of murdering Roderick Grech. The jury heard how Mr Grech called out Mr Bartolo’s nickname as he lay for dead.

The newspaper also writes that an MCESD meeting with the prime minister about COVID-19 measures was “serene”.

In-Nazzjon also reports on Ms Pace’s funeral, citing the archbishop’s homily which asked “did Miriam have to die for us to realise that something was wrong?”.

The newspaper also writes that national broadcaster PBS has reached out to Bank of Valletta seeking emergency financing.