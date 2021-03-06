These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.



Times of Malta leads with news given by public health chief Charmaine Gauci that over 60s are to start receiving vaccination appointments, following a decision to ease age restrictions for a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca.



The newspaper also highlights testimony given by tax chief Marvin Gaerty to a public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, in which Gaerty was confronted with text messages he exchanged with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech about a story written by “that witch”.



The Malta Independent also leads with news from Gauci’s weekly COVID-19 update, highlighting her advice that mixing households is not a good idea at this stage of the pandemic.



The newspaper also gives prominence to magistrate Nadine Lia’s decision to recuse herself from a case against men accused of supplying a bomb that Caruana Galizia and killing lawyer Carmel Chircop.



L-Orizzont leads with news from a report on drugs use during the pandemic, writing that drug use continued within people’s homes, with cannabis the substance most frequently cited.



In-Nazzjon leads with claims of more people skipping vaccination queues or obtaining the jab despite not having an appointment to do so. The newspaper also gives prominence to news that the PN has postponed its general council due to COVID fears.

