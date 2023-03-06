The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with a PN protest held in Valletta on Sunday - the second in a week - during which party leader Bernard Grech called on the Prime Minister to file a lawsuit against Vitals-Stewards.

Separately, the newspaper carries an interview with the two people behind a massive sheep farm complex in a pristine Bidnija valley. They insist the development was always intended to be a sheep farm.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon also lead with the PN protest.

Additionally, The Malta Independent refers to comments by the doctors' union which claimed the government shelled out €390 million in the hospitals' deal.

L-orizzont reports on a strategy, approved by parliament last week, for the finance sector.