These are the news items making the front pages of local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that cruise ship that was scheduled to make a stop in Malta has been denied entry to port, with the government saying it took the decision to calm public fears sparked by ‘misinformation’.

The newspaper also reports that three families who live in homes on the same street of a building collapse in Ħamrun on Monday have yet to be allowed to return home.

The Malta Independent writes that local language schools are bracing themselves for a tough few months with their business affected by travel bans related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news that an illegal bird trapping site was discovered at Fort Ricasoli.

L-Orizzont highlights news of the cruise ship being denied entry with a front page photo. The newspaper’s leading story focuses on plans to reform prostitution laws, with parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar saying the government does not want to drive prostitution underground.

In-Nazzjon writes that there is a “crisis” at Boffa hospital, which the newspaper says is being dismantled to prepare it as an emergency area for coronavirus patients.

The newspaper also reports that work to reform Nationalist Party structures is at “an advanced stage”.