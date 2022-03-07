The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with an article on how the number of people who have fled Ukraine has now topped 1.5million.

Separately, the newspaper carries a report on how over a third of the Maltese adult population will be obese by 2030, according to estimates by the World Obesity Federation.

The Malta Independent carries comments by a Ukrainian who remarked they have stopped looking at photos of their city as they are horrifying. In a separate piece, the newspaper also publishes a rundown of the second week of the electoral campaign.

In-Nazzjon dedicates its front page to comments by Bernard Grech, who on Sunday pledged a better future for upcoming generations if PN is elected to government.

L-orizzont meanwhile quotes Robert Abela who on Sunday told party supporters Malta deserved stability in a world of instability.