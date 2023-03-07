The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Most of the newspapers lead with the nomination by parliament of the new Ombudsman and Standards Commissioner.

Times of Malta reports that the Standards Commissioner was nominated only by a simple majority.

Similarly, The Malta Independent says the new Ombudsman got the full support of the House while the Standards Commissioner didn't. In-Nazzjon quotes Bernard Grech saying the appointment of Joseph Azzopardi as Standards Commissioner means the government has hijacked another national institution.

In other stories, Times of Malta features a reaction by a former CEO of the Broadcasting Authority on the implications of a recent high court judgement on the definition of impartiality in broadcasting.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon give prominence to a press conference outside PBS where the PN likened the state broadcaster to Labour Party-owned One radio and TV.

L-orizzont in its main story says a Ukrainian journalist who has been in Malta for four years does not have international protection. It also reports that 266 children are living in foster families.