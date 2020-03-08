All newspapers on Sunday lead with the fact that Malta has registered its first cases of the Covid-19.

The Sunday Times of Malta says a 12-year-old Italian girl and her parents tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first in Malta with the virus that has been rapidly spreading around the world.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the Superintendent of Health saying that 80% of the people affected will not have complications.

Illum says that five people are being held in quarantine.

In other stories, The Sunday Times of Malta says police investigating the fatal Ħamrun building collapse are building a criminal case against multiple people involved in the neighbouring excavation site but say it may be weeks or even months until anyone is charged in court.

The Malta Independent on Sunday reports about the protest in Ħamrun following Monday’s building collapse.

Malta Today says that two Vitals Global Healthcare directors paid themselves €1 million each year and a €5 million bonus in a backdated contract they devised in June 2017, months before they exited Malta and the doomed hospitals’ concession.

Kullħadd says major progress has been made by Maltese women since 2013.

It-Torċa speaks about the need for a commission for buildings to be better, more beautiful and in character.