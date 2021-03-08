These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that former gaming authority CEO Heathcliff Farrugia is facing criminal charges following an investigation into trading in influence with Yorgen Fenech.

In a separate piece, parents who have faced year-long delays in getting their children’s identity documents processed, speak about how they are now being slapped with school fees running into thousands of euro.

The Malta Independent quotes Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo saying that Malta plans on continuing with its vaccination programme in order to reach herd immunity and become a viable tourism destination option.

The newspaper also reports that plans have been submitted to redevelop a disused explosives factory on ODZ Dingli land into a tourism facility.

L-Orizzont meanwhile refers to comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela who on Sunday said the government was working on a reform of the legislation that regulates the rent of agricultural land.

In-Nazzjon dedicates most of its frontpage to International Women's Day, also quoting PN leader saying that if women are successful, so will all of society.

In a separate piece, the newspaper also refers to MaltaToday's Sunday poll which showed a shrinking gap between Grech and Abela.