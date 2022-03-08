The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the Ukraine invasion saying that a third round of talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine ended with Kyiv citing a small amount of progress on the opening of humanitarian corridors.

In another story, the newspaper says Malta’s biggest importer of grains has warned of the possibility that other countries will start to restrict exports and has called for a national strategy on the importation of wheat, as war in Ukraine chokes global supplies.

The Malta Independent also leads with Russia’s war in Ukraine saying the former has set cease-fire for evacuations but battles continue.

L-Orizzont leads with the Prime Minister’s proposals of new incentives for businesses.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Nationalist Party’s promise of a 25% increase in students’ maintenance grants and in stipends.