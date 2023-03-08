The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a family of a baby that had to have part of his leg amputated in the UK following treatment at Mater Dei has filed a formal complaint against the hospital, accusing doctors of negligence.

Separately, the newspaper reports that former attorney general Peter Grech, who resigned in the fallout resulting from his inaction to pursue the Panama Papers case, has been awarded a third lucrative contract in a row as a government consultant.

The Malta Independent leads with news that the Malta Tourism Authority is awaiting approval for a €117,000 direct order payment to an architectural firm co-run by PL deputy leader Daniel Micallef.

Separately, it reports on an Opposition motion into the building collapse that killed 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia on December 3, which will seek to put the role and actions of public institutions and the rules governing them under public scrutiny.

In-Nazzjon leads with an article about a meeting between the PN and the GWU over better standard of living for workers. The newspaper also reports on the PN's motion into the collapse that killed Sofia.

Similarly, L-orizzont leads with an article about the PN - GWU meeting, while in a separate article, the newspaper reports a 10% salary discrepancy between men and women in Malta.