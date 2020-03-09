Times of Malta reports how a foundation that was registered in 2015 and has been pouring millions into the Maltese national orchestra has links with an agency that us being accused of covering up foreign operations.

In another story, it reports how half of the black bags collected in Malta are ending up in the Maghtab landfill.

The Malta Independent says a family which travelled with diagnosed Coronavirus patients in Malta have tested negative for the virus. In another story, it says the media could help with the narrative on sex work.

L-Orizzont’s main story is about the Labour Party’s major victor in the 2013 election which had been held on March 9. It also reports on Prime Minister Robert Abela’s appeals for calm over the Coronavirus outbreak in Malta.

In-Nazzjon reports PN leader Adrian Delia as saying that women had to be at the forefront of make changes to society.