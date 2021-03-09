The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a story saying that the police have called in a number of people for questioning as part of an investigation into alleged graft and money laundering involving former chief of staff Keith Schembri and ex-Allied Newspapers Limited managing director Adrian Hillman. In another story, the newspaper says Malta was on Monday recorded as having the sixth-highest number of positive COVID-19 cases per capita in the world over the previous seven days.

The Malta Independent says that the law is to be amended to allow people to remove masks while eating and drinking outside.

L-Orizzont says a total of 789 people were fined for breaking COVID-19 rules in the past days in 5,768 inspections.

In-Nazzjon says PN leader Bernard Grech will be contesting the Speaker’s ruling on statements made in Parliament by Health Minister Chris Fearne.