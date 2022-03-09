The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says bakeries, brewers and milk producers are expecting the increase in the price of grains triggered by the Ukraine war to drive their costs higher with many saying they plan to absorb the blow for as long as financially feasible.

In another story, the newspaper says Energy Minister Miriam Dalli has dismissed concerns that the Ukraine war could disrupt Malta’s power supply, saying the country is not dependent on Russian gas.

The Malta Independent quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying that a Nationalist government would cancel the Steward contract and return to a public state of the art health service.

In-Nazzjon speaks about the PN’s plans for the arts sector.

L-Orizzont refers to the Prime Minister’s meeting with the General Workers’ Union quoting the Prime Minister saying that a Labour government would remain close to the people.