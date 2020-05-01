The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela telling Parliament on Thursday that the government has not ruled out revoking the controversial hospitals contract with Steward Health Care. In a separate story it reports on how migrants rescued in Malta’s search and rescue zone are to be held on a Captain Morgan boat moored 13 nautical miles off the coast.

The Malta Independent leads with a warning by the CEO of the UĦM trade union that health authorities' guidance must take precedence in the next COVID-19 phase.

l-orizzont quotes General Workers' Union's chief Josef Bugeja on the importance of trade union membership during challenging times such as the current ones.

In-Nazzjon focuses on Labour MPs' dismissal of an Opposition motion in Parliament demanding that the running of the St Luke's, Karin Grech and Gozo hospitals be handed back to the government.