These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with the tragic news of the death of Ivan Barbara, a Maltese man who died in India while infected with COVID-19, minutes before a medical evacuation flight arranged for him was to fly him out.



The newspaper also gives prominence to a prisoner’s request for a magisterial inquiry into what he said is a reign of “terror and torture” inside Corradino prison.

The Malta Independent leads with news from Brussels, reporting how MEPs have said that a digital green pass being planned by the EU should guarantee free movement for holders across EU member states.

L-Orizzont leads with a statement by General Workers Union secretary-general Josef Bugeja to mark Workers’ Day that workers will “be the protagonists” in Malta’s post-COVID economic recovery.

In-Nazzjon writes that Nationalist Party leader committed the party to finding new economic niches that would translate into high-quality work, during a visit he paid to workers and employers of The Point shopping mall.