The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says it took police nearly seven years to issue an international arrest warrant for the man at the centre of a massive money-laundering case, raising concerns of deliberate inaction over one of Malta’s most infamous fugitives.

In another story, the newspaper speaks to airport CEO Alan Borg, who says pandemic measures reversed Malta’s tourism industry back to 2015, and delays to phase them out had only benefitted competing destinations.

The Malta Independent speaks to former minister Carmelo Abela who says he does not know if the HSBC heist allegations had affected the Prime Minister’s decision to leave him out of cabinet.

Malta Today says PN leader Bernard Grech's team want lawyer Joe Giglio to contest the deputy leadership role.

Kullħadd says that in his declaration that the PN had a debt of €32 million, PN leader Bernard Grech had left out the €8 million ċedoli burden.

Il-Mument leads with the fact that Bernard Grech has been the only person to submit his nomination for PN leadership.