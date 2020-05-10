The following are the top stories in some of Malta's Sunday newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that Malta International Airport has shelved plans to double its terminal building as it grabbles with the immediate problems of COVID-19, which has stopped all air travel.

The newspaper also takes a look at the people expected to apply for the post of police commissioner.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the Chamber of SMEs (formerly the GRTU) has made proposals to help businesses gain traction post COVID-19. It also carries comments by Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis on how better training of the judiciary and police reform will help Malta avoid money laundering sanctions.

MaltaToday says European leaders are considering Malta's veto of the EU's Operation Irini, which controlled the flow of weapons into Libya, but expected phone calls to the prime minister from the French and German leaders did not happen. Malta has vetoed the operation to press for effective solutions to the migration problem. The newspaper also carries comments from virus expert Chris Barbara who says a return to normality is still distant.

Il-Mument focuses on the news that Joseph Muscat is helping Robert Abela on a post-COVID-19 recovery plan. Quoting PN leader Adrian Delia, it asks who Malta's real prime minister is. The newspaper also reports that people have been slow in returning to the shops, despite their reopening last Monday.

It-Torċa says the government is preparing a post-COVID-19 plan for Air Malta. It also focuses on a report by the Centre for Economic Policy Research praising Malta's economic reaction to COVID-19.

KullĦadd quotes a report by the EU's statistics agency saying the financial position of Maltese families is among the strongest in the EU. It also reports how the government issued 12million euro compensation to workers found to have suffered discrimination.

Illum says banks are reviewing sanction letters and pulling back house loan decisions, in some cases days before contracts were due to be signed, amid a worsening financial situation.