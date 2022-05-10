The following are the top stories in Malta's front pages on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with the arraignment of a Syrian man, accused of the knife murder of a compatriot on Saturday night, The arraignment was made at the Gozo court amid heavy security. The newspaper also reports that three police officers resigned after failing mandatory drug tests that were introduced last year.

The Malta Independent focuses on an address by Roberta Metsola, president of the European Union, saying the EU's future depends on all of its people. It also reports that Anton Refalo, minister of agriculture, has refused to reply to press questions on his interrogation by police after a historic milestone was found in his house.

In-Nazzjon focuses on a parliamentary speech by Opposition leader Bernard Grech where he said the PN will work for all society, being firm where needed, but offering cooperation in the interests of society

l-orizzont also leads with a story from parliament, quoting deputy prime minister Chris Fearne saying that in parliament, Malta has to come before political parties. The newspaper also says a new organisation, called Humanity, will operate the migrants rescue ship Sea Eye 4.