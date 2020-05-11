The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with comments by the president of the Chamber of Commerce who fears layoffs are still possible because of the economic consequences of COVID-19. He has called for more widespread government help. The newspaper also reports the resignation of Malta's ambassador to Finland after comparing Chancellor Angela Merkel to Hitler.

The Malta Independent says Maltese lettering cannot be used for Maltese surnames because ancestry predates the Maltese alphabet. It also says 14 cases of online sexual abuse of minors have been reported so far this year.

l-orizzont quotes Finance Minister Edward Scicluna saying the economy is benefiting from various shock absorbers. The newspaper also observes that the call for people interested in becoming police commissioner closes today.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying the mother should be used as an example of how to build a caring society.