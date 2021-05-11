The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with an announcement by Health Minister Chris Fearne that booster jabs for XOVID-19 are already on order, in case they are needed. It also reports how the police are investigating the parents of a sick child who allegedly misappropriated funds donated for treatment.

The Malta Independent quotes the tourism minister saying officials from the tourism, health and foreign ministries are working to get Malta on the UK 'green llist' for easy movement of tourists.

In-Nazzjon quotes Bernard Grech saying the PN has a plan to generate wealth for the people. It also says various tourism sectors are reeling after the UK decision not to include Malta in its 'green list'.

L-orizzont gives prominence to a new collective agreement for Malta Enterprise workers, negotiated by the GWU. It also says the gradual reopening of restaurants has been welcomed.