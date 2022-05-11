The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with the Ukrainian President's appeal to Maltese MPs on Tuesday not to let Malta be abused by Russians using Maltese golden passports. It also reports how a worker died in an incident at the Marsa abattoir.

MaltaToday points out how Ukraine President Zelensky told MPs at the opening of his address to the Maltese parliament that what his country is going through is a war, not a conflict, as described by the Speaker.

The Malta Independent says the MUMN has warned it is prepared to call a strike if charges against a nurse at Mt Carmel Hospital are not dropped.

In-Nazzjon also leads with Zelensky's appeal for Malta not to help Russians through golden passports and dual citizenship.

l-orizzont reports on the tragedy at the abattoir but its main story is a remark by Ukrainian president Zelenzky that the future of Europe will be decided on the battlefield,