The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that Captain Morgan tourist boats being used to hold migrants off Malta are costing 3,000 each per day. It also says that reports of new cases of sexually transmitted infections have plummeted in recent weeks as coronavirus social distancing impacts sexual behaviour.

The Malta Independent leads with measures by the MFSA to fight money laundering as a deadline for action by the Council of Europe body (Moneyval) approaches. The newspaper also reports on applications by those interested in becoming police commissioner.

On the same theme, l-orizzont says serving officers and officers who have become lawyers have applied to become police commissioner.

In-Nazzjon says the government has stayed silent about abuse of public funds by ministers for their social media. It also highlights the tragic death of a motorcyclist on the coast road on Monday.