The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that the Libyan Foreign Minister demanded that Malta hand over millions of euro of funds belonging to the Gaddafi family, which have been stashed in Malta. It also reports how Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff, was hospitalised with 'a serious condition'.

The Malta Independent leads with Schembri's hospitalisation. It also reports witness accounts of the aftermath of the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in Birkirkara.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying more investment is needed in the maritime sector to make is a pillar of the economy. It also reports that the Degiorgio brothers, who are awaiting trial for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, want former minister Chris Cardona and current minister Carmelo Abela to testify.

l-orizzont says government incentives will help grow the economy by 2.5% annually. It also says restructuring works have been completed at Buqana housing estate.