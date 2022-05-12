The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that EU plans to impose a ban on EU-flagged ships carrying Russian oil has been ditched. Malta which has a big shipping register, had been resisting it. The newspaper also reports how the police did nothing for years despite being alerted by British police that More supermarket owner Ryan Schembri was in the UK, having fled Malta.

The Malta Independent reports how facemasks on flights will no longer be mandatory from May 16, according to the European medical authorities. It also reports that according to court testimony, one of the 'Maskar brothers' told police that More supermarkets owner Ryan Schembri transferred €25m to Dubai while being chased by creditors.

In more reports on proceedings against Ryan Schembri, l-orizzont says that he had told police that he was working on major projects to raise funds to pay off his creditors.

In-Nazzjon says nominations have opened for the post of PN leader, with incumbent Bernard Grech the only contender. It also reports how the MUMN has protested that a newly appointed person of trust who it will have to negotiate with in the health ministry is a former GWU official,