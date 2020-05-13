The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with claims by the relatives of a man who died after an incident involving the police on Friday, that he had been ignored by the police for weeks. The man died after resisting officers and being zapped with a stun gun and then administered a sedative.

The newspaper also reports how Air Malta is cancelling flights day by day for June.

Malta Today reports that a former chief justice will lead an inquiry into how a young lawyer left the Attorney General's office and joined Yorgen Fenech's defence team within 24 hours.

The Malta Independent says plasma from recovered Maltese COVID-19 patients is to be used in an overseas study into antibodies. It also reports on MFSA money laundering inspections last year.

The story is also carried on l-orizzont, which says the authority issued 12 administrative sanctions in the first five months of this year.

In-Nazzjon says PN leader Adrian Delia described nurses as heroes during a meeting on Tuesday. It also gives prominence to problems being faced by hoteliers owing to COVID-19, saying some cannot afford to issue wages if the situation persists.