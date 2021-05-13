The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with Wednesday's surprise by independent MP Marlene Farrugia, who moved a private bill to repeal the crime of abortion. It also reports that asylum seekers and expatriates have been left without a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Malta Independent and l-orizzont lead with the announcement by Health Minister Chris Fearne that those over 16 can apply for the COVID-19 vaccine from Monday.

L-orizzont also reports that the European Commission is projecting robust economic growth by Malta.

In-Nazzjon says the incinerator project at Magħtab is turning out to be another vitiated one, but the government is refusing to discuss it within the parliamentary environment committee. It also reports how PN leader Bernard Grech described nurses as 'superheroes' on International Nursing Day.