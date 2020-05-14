The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with a heartfelt tribute of the wife of Malta's sixth coronavirus victim. It also reports that the Cabinet, not the prime minister, will make top appointments.

The Malta Independent and l-orizzont also lead with tributes to the coronavirus victim, cardiac surgeon Aaron Casha.

The Malta Independent in its second story gives prominence to an MUT statement complaining that teachers are not represented on a think-tank on the future of education.

l-orizzont in other stories reports the election and swearing-in of new Labour MP Ian Castaldi Paris.

In-Nazzjon reports how Malta has fallen sharply in the index of global financial centres. It also highlights the PN's call for an immediate 30c cut in petrol prices as world prices slide.