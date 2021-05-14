These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that health authorities have decided that village feast celebrations will not be allowed this summer, for a second consecutive year.

The newspaper also gives prominence to escalating violence in the Middle East, with Israel ordering troops to mobilise to quell riots on two fronts.

The Malta Independent dedicates its entire front cover to debate about decriminalising abortion, sparked by a private members' bill presented by MP Marlene Farrugia. The newspaper reports that president George Vella's position 'remains unchanged'.

L-Orizzont also focuses on the contentious issue, writing that there are contrasting views about the decriminalisation proposal.



The newspaper also gives front-page prominence to news that Malta has now gone six consecutive days without a COVID-19 related death.

In-Nazzjon dedicates its front page to PN leader Bernard Grech and his call to "foster knowledge to eliminate prejudice", made during an online Q&A session he held on Thursday. Grech said it was important for people to learn about equality, including Malta's LGBTIQ community.



The newspaper also reports archbishop Charles Scicluna's words against abortion. The archbishop said that the womb "must remain a place of life."