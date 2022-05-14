The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday.

Times of Malta says COVID-19 has contributed to a sharp increase in applications for cafe and restaurant outdoor seating.

The Malta Independent says Ukraine has put a Russian soldier on trial, accusing him of a war crime for allegedly shooting an unarmed civilian. The newspaper also carries a commentary on the Eurovision Song Contest and how Ukraine is likely to win.

L-orizzont reports how the femicide in Sliema at the start of the year has boosted self-defence training for women.

In-Nazzjon says Bernard Grech has officially submitted his nomination to be confirmed as PN leader. It also reports on assaults on a student and teacher in a Naxxar school, and also places a focus on the current visit by the Irish president.