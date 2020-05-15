The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with EY survey results showing that hotel executives fear it will take the tourism sector anywhere between two and five years to recover in a “meaningful” way from the disastrous effect of COVID-19.

In a separate article it is revealed that bishop George Bugeja, the apostolic vicar of Tripoli, is being touted as a possible successor to Mgr Mario Grech at the head of the Gozo diocese.

The Malta Independent refers to a press conference by Silvio Schembri, in which the minister stopped short of giving details on Air Malta discussions because of "delicate two weeks".

l-orizzont says that the tragic death of motorcyclist Ian Camilleri on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli was the third traffic fatality in one week. In a secondary article it quotes Superintendent Of Public Health Charmaine Gauci saying that recovered COVID-19 patients are helping with ongoing research on the virus.

In-Nazzjon reports on how Thursday's number of positive COVID-19 cases - 14 -was the highest in the past 34 days. In a separate article the newspaper quotes PN leader saying that all children had a right to spend time with their parents.