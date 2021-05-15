These are the leading stories in this Saturday’s local newspapers.



Times of Malta writes that the Labour Party will oppose a parliamentary motion to decriminalise abortion but wants a ‘national consultation’ about the issue instead.

The newspaper also reports that higher shipping costs from the Far East are set to raise the prices of many consumer goods.



The Malta Independent leads with news that just one COVID case was reported on Friday, adding that vaccine booster shots are already on order.

The newspaper also writes that Marlene Farrugia’s abortion decriminalisation bill could be “aborted at its first hurdle”, following the PL’s dismissal of the idea.



L-Orizzont leads with news from Malta’s demography, writing that one in every five in Malta is non-Maltese.



In-Nazzjon writes that the Labour Party has “not taken a position” on abortion. The newspaper also reports on a decision to cancel feast activities for the summer.

