The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says nearly a fifth of entrepreneurs surveyed by the Chamber of SMEs have flagged access to financing and adequate banking services as a top pressing worry, claiming unjustified charges or bureaucracy as main hurdles to their business.

In another story, the newspaper says a man dodged a speeding ticket after the tribunal found that the speed camera was not calibrated according to the law when it snapped his vehicle’s photo, raising questions about the legality of thousands of other fines.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes a director of Caritas saying that nine-year-olds are being exposed to cannabis at home.

Malta Today says that the demand for abortion pills doubled during the pandemic.

Illum says 632 people in Malta have bought abortion pills in the past five years.

It-Torċa says Bank of Valletta is inviting shareholders to attend the annual general meeting and ask questions about the bank’s operations and business, including the Deiulemarr case.

Il-Mument focuses on Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the Maltese Parliament.

Kullħadd says that carnival will return at the end of the week.