These are the news stories making front-page headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports on the struggles of the retail sector, with many shop owners saying they were better off closed than with the current slow trade.

In a secondary story, the newspaper reports on tourism talks to create so-called ‘safe corridors’ for travel between select countries during the pandemic.

The Malta Independent leads with an interview with financial advisor Jesmond Mizzi, who says local investors have learnt not to panic at the first sign of a crisis.

The paper also reports that some public sector workers have lost out on allowances by shifting to remote working.

L-Orizzont reports on the changing emphasis of the General Workers Union, which according to secretary-general Josef Bugeja has shifted from battling against precarious work to pushing to ensure jobs are saved.

In-Nazzjon leads with news that a third Captain Morgan boat has been dispatched to the high seas to host rescued migrants.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the funeral send-off of Elia Borg Bonaci, the “confectioner who was loved by many”.