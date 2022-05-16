The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with an article on how a woman whose partner kicked, punched and repeatedly banged her head against the floor while holding her captive in his apartment for over seven hours, has spoken about how she feels “betrayed” by the justice system.

Separately, the newspaper also reports that migrant workers are at a higher risk of workplace accidents and fatalities, according to the Occupational Health and Safety Authority.

The Malta Independent reports on a press conference held on Sunday morning at Wied Żnuber, where residents and activists called for the withdrawal of an agreement that would see the development of a model plane airstrip in the area.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday said the party will be looking ahead and working close to people.

L-orizzont meanwhile reports on the enthusiasm shared by carnival enthusiasts who will be parading their creations in Valletta at the end of the week.