The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with a survey it commissioned which shows that 44% of the Maltese want the lockdown measures to be relaxed but an overwhelming number of respondents disagree with the possibility of reopening overseas travel. In another story, the newspaper says Malta is delaying the operational set-up of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office through its failure to nominate three eligible candidates to sit on its College of Prosecutors.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says that the compromise reached on Gozo’s next bishop exposed internal Church politics.

Malta Today says Malta has demanded forcible sharing of the migrants at Hurd’s Bank.

Illum publishes a letter signed by 64 of 130 small and medium enterprises appealing to the Prime Minister for assistance and a plan to save them from catastrophe and bankruptcy.

It-Torċa says the indications are that the effects of COVID-19 on Malta have been controlled.

Il-Mument says the Opposition will be publishing its proposals for a Constitutional reform on Monday.

Kullħadd says Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina will be investigated by the Standards Commissioner following a request by Karl Stagno Navarra for hindering the police in their work while they were escorting a foreign diplomat a year and a half ago.