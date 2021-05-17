These are the leading stories in this Monday's local newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that proceedings before a court in the UK for Adrian Hillman’s extradition to Malta are expected to start shortly after the authorities

there processed all documents they received from their Maltese counterparts.

In a separate piece, the newspaper reports how Electrogas director Paul Apap

Bologna is among the witnesses expected to be questioned by parliament’s Public Accounts Committee about the Electrogas power station deal.

The Malta Independent meanwhile refers to comments by former president Marie Louise Coleiro that she is against abortion but believes women should not be criminalised for it.

It also refers to comments by the Malta Hotels and Restaurants' Association that the first week of reopening went better than expected for restaurants.

In an interview with L-Orizzont, Alfred Grixti, head of FSWS, said that the care of children has become the state's responsibility.

The newspaper also refers to Prime Minister Robert Abela's comments who on Sunday said his work continued despite being in quarantine and he had been filled with a sense of hope and optimism over the past week.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying that truth always prevailed, referring to a police investigation into alleged corruption that cleared Opposition MP Toni Bezzina.

In another article it refers to news that OPM minister Carmelo Abela is facing a fresh police investigation into claims he was one of the inside men who helped facilitate a botched heist on HSBC’s Qormi headquarters in June 2010.