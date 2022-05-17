The following are the main stories in Tuesday's newspapers.
Times of Malta says a disgraced notary is being chased by a string of angry clients after allegedly running off with tens of thousands of euros in home deposits.
In another story, the newspaper says a PN board is expected to launch an investigation into a claim that a PN official conspired with a “fat cat” to silence St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg.
The Malta Independent says Russia has continued to deny Bucha war crimes and lays the blame on Ukrainian forces.
In-Nazzjon says that bagfuls of dangerous medical waste have been left dumped in grass for months.
L-Orizzont says Malta is forecast to have the second-largest growth among EU countries in 2023.
