The following are the main stories in Tuesday's newspapers.

Times of Malta says a disgraced notary is being chased by a string of angry clients after allegedly running off with tens of thousands of euros in home deposits.

In another story, the newspaper says a PN board is expected to launch an investigation into a claim that a PN official conspired with a “fat cat” to silence St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg.

The Malta Independent says Russia has continued to deny Bucha war crimes and lays the blame on Ukrainian forces.

In-Nazzjon says that bagfuls of dangerous medical waste have been left dumped in grass for months.

L-Orizzont says Malta is forecast to have the second-largest growth among EU countries in 2023.