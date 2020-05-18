These are the news stories making front-page headlines in local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta reports on Prime Minister Robert Abela’s announcement on Sunday that restaurants and hairdressers are set to reopen this week. It also reports on accounts filed by the Malta Developers’ Association which show that it received €240,000 in funds from the government between 2014 and 2018.

The Malta Independent also quotes Abela as saying that the government had changed its mind on the need of a prefabricated hospital. In another story, it says that according to a report by the Standards Commissioner, MPs should declare their ‘regular clients’.

In-Nazzjon says there is a rift between Prime Minister Robert Abela and Health Minister Chris Fearne on the easing of measures with the newspaper saying that the sacrifices carried out in the past months could be at risk if we let our guard down.

L-Orizzont also reports on the announcement by Prime Minister Robert Abela on the re-opening of businesses this week and on the government’s decision to abandon plans for a prefabricated hospital.

Its front page also features a photograph of the massive fire that engulfed l-Ahrax tal-Mellieha early on Sunday morning.