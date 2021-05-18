The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta reports on its front page that more than 21,000 people have had their personal information leaked on the dark web by cyber criminals who hacked in to the PN's computer system. Files including names, addresses, ID cards and, in some cases, phone numbers were published on a hackers’ forum in recent days.

In a second story, the newspaper reveals the police believe a man they arrested over a murder committed in Gozo in January 2018 was commissioned to carry out the crime.

The Malta Independent reports measures aimed at keeping COVID-19 under control resulted in a drop in respiratory diseases. In a second story, the paper quotes the Lija council strongly objecting to a development it says will "significantly alter" the area's character.

In-Nazzjon, meanwhile, reports that Malta's Eurovision entry Destiny is set to take to the stage on Tuesday evening. In a second story, the paper says the Prime Minister should remove Minister Carmelo Abela immediately in the wake of revelations of fresh investigations into claims he was one of the inside men who helped facilitate a botched bank heist.

The paper also says the PN is committed to ending prejudice against LGBTIQ+ persons while it also reports the President's comments on Monday he would resign if he is asked to sign an abortion bill.

L-Orizzont meanwhile reports inspections in homes for the elderly have been stepped up because of the pandemic while it also reports Malta has been named as the best in Europe for civil liberties. It also reports a libel case initiated by Minister Carmelo Abela against PN MP Jason Azzopardi had to be deferred to June.