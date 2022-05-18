The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the police may charge further people suspected of being involved in a racket to swindle prospective homeowners into investing in fake social housing.

In another story, the newspaper says Malta had the lowest divorce rate in Europe in 2020, fresh figures show, once again confirming a downward trend registered since 2011.

The Malta Independent says an MCAST student has been charged with covertly filming other students while they used the college bathrooms.

Malta Today says the Nationalist Party accounts show that it lost €600,000 in 2019.

L-Orizzont says economists have welcomed the economic forecast on Malta.

In-Nazzjon says an average of one case of bullying a day is registered in schools.