The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta reports on the relaxation of COVID-19 measures saying restaurants will reopen on Friday and people may gather in groups of up to six. It also says that the 2019-20 BOV Premier League and FA Trophy have been put to an end as not enough guarantees have been given that restrictions on the sport would be lifted in June.

The Malta Independent says that sales for non-essential shops range for low to non-existent.

L-Orizzont says a service related to suicide has helped 43 people in one year.

In-Nazzjon leads with the publication of its recommendations for the Constitutional reform.