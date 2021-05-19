The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says construction tycoon Charles Polidano has reached a deal with the government to shrink a massive €40 million tax bill. In another story, the newspaper says a new report found that a pesticide banned over health concerns was detected during routine tests on fruit and vegetables in Malta.

The Malta Independent speaks to the Tourism Minister who says that getting on the UK’s green travel list is down to everyone’s responsibility.

Malta Today says that minister Carmelo Abela is insisting he is not a suspect in an HSBC heist and was not cautioned when questioned by the police.

Both L-Orizzont and In-Nazzjon say that Maltese singer Destiny has made it to the finals of the Eurovision song contest.