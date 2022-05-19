The following are the main stories in Thursday's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a report which says Chinese massage parlour workers have unprotected sex and their movements are often restricted, exposing them to disease and exploitation.

In another story, the Home Affairs Minister defends accusations that Malta is failing to help migrants in distress at sea saying the country will not be turned into a “migration hub” for the Mediterranean.

The Malta Independent says Kharkiv residents have been without water and electricity for over two months.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Opposition’s decision to press for a continuation of Konrad Mizzi’s Electrogas hearing at the Public Accounts Committee.

L-Orizzont says that a new collective agreement has been signed for Malta Freeport Corporation employees.